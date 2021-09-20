Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

