Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 1,190,951 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.51 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

