Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

