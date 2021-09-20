Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

