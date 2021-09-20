Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 779 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Global Water Resources worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.58 million, a P/E ratio of 156.42, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,902 shares of company stock valued at $96,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

