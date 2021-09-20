Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 181,691 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,691 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $169,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.50. 30,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

