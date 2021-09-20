Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 893 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $194,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $193.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

