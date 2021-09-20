Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Monster Beverage worth $112,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

