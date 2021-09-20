Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $142.24 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,438,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.41. 122,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,548,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

