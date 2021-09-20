Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Eastman Chemical worth $131,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,916. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

