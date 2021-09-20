Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

