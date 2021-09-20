easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.