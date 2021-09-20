easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.