Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

