Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

