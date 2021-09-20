Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

