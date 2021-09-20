Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

