Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $697,182.12 and $2,151.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00124828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044208 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

