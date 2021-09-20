Edward Y. Abbo Sells 34,707 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,745,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AI traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.06. 3,934,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -52.29. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

