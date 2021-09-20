Egretia (EGT) One Day Volume Tops $2.62 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $2.62 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00124586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044723 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.