ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.60. 33,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,209 shares of company stock worth $2,915,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.