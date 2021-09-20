ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

