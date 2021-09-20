ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,987. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.