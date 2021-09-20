ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.29. 13,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,897. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

