Electra Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,294.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $46,294.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00122891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,368,804 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

