Elitium Market Capitalization Hits $98.24 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $98.24 million and $665,882.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00126666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

