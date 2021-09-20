Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $101,221.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $281,683.48 and approximately $101,221.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00055758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045374 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.