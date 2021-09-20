Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Plans $0.20 Final Dividend

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
About Embelton
