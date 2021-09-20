Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Plans $0.20 Final Dividend

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Get Embelton alerts:

About Embelton

Embelton Limited manufactures and distributes flooring, structural noise and vibration control system, metal fabrication, rubber and cork sheeting, and other industrial products in Australia and internationally. It operates through Merchandising, Commercial, and Manufacturing segments. The company is involved in the distribution and merchandising of flooring and consumer products, such as wooden parquetry flooring; prefinished and natural strip flooring; timber, bamboo, laminate, and hybrid flooring; rubber and sports flooring; adhesives and finishes; other flooring accessories; and compressed cork sheets, blocks, and rolls.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Embelton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embelton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.