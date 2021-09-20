Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.73 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

