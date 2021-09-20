EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 229,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,761. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

