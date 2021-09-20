Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$54.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

