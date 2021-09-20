Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.72

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 13206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

