Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $582.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.96 million and the lowest is $582.60 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,127 shares of company stock worth $7,262,310. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,340. Entegris has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $133.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

