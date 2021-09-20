Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

