Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

EVC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 19,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,814. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

