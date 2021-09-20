Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock worth $895,773 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

