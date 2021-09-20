Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 252,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

