Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,554.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

