Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 293.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $900,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 501.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $200,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,750. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

