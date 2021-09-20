Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,002 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Malibu Boats worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $546,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

