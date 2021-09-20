Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $208,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.