Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,661 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,714. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

