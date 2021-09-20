Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

