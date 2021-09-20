Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.45.

EQGPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 price objective (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

