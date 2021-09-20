Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

