Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 283,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 188,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 381,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. 23,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

