Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 499,392 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499,392 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 370,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

