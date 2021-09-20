Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 7,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

