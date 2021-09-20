Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

NYSE EQR opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 109.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Equity Residential by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

