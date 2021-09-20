Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,768 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barclays by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Barclays stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

