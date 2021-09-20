Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUYTY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CUYTY opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

